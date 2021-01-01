The year 2020 marked the centenary of the 19th Amendment protecting a woman's right to vote. Women still represent only about one-third of elected state officials in the U.S. but New England averages almost 39 percent women in its six state legislatures. The X Factor looks at some of these trailblazing women and their impact on the political landscape.

Meet Maine Governor Janet T. Mills, Vermont Governor Madeline Kunin, Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo, and New Hampshire Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, the first two women in US history to serve as Governors and then US Senators.

The X Factor: Women in New England Politics is produced by Rhode Island PBS.