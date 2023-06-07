© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Titanic

Maine State Music Theatre
June 7 — 24, 2023
msmt.org
Maine Public is proud to be a media sponsor of Titanic at Maine State Music Theatre!

Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of Maine State Music Theatre’s Titanic. This Tony Award-winning musical adaptation brings to life one of the most infamous moments of the 20th century, set to a majestic musical score. Maine State Music Theatre’s Titanic will be performed at the Pickard Theater from June 7th- 24th.

Maine Public members are eligible for 15% off tickets for this event, please use the code mainepublic.