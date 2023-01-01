To Row and Let Go
Maine Public TV Air Time:
Thurs., July 6 at 9:30 pm
Sat., July 8 at 2:30 pm
Over the course of several years, Doug Welch started ocean rowing, built a wooden boat, and set out on an island adventure. He packed a video camera throughout, compressing three years into 3 minutes. Navigating island sea conditions and personal life events, To Row and Let Go, presents a rich portrait of the Maine Island Trail and the adventures it inspires.
To Row and Let Go is produced by Doug Welch and the Maine Island Trail Association.