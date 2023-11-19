We are a non-profit, community-supported public media organization and the sole provider of statewide (and beyond!) public broadcasting coverage. As one of only seven statewide PBS/NPR joint licensees in the country, Maine Public operates 14 radio frequencies (with construction permits for seven more!), five free over-the-air television signals, three television translators, and 26 links of microwave to connect it all together. We broadcast a mix of local and national programming, educational programs, news and public affairs shows, documentaries, and arts and cultural programs. We are also the backbone of Maine’s Emergency Broadcast System.

The Transmission Manager will oversee a crew of four and will frequently work outdoors in remote locations and in all types of weather to maintain and operate our transmission infrastructure. A hands-on position, the Manager will join the on-call schedule and works on RF electronic equipment, broadcasting equipment, and transmitter facilities including television and radio transmitters and digital RF transmission systems. Reporting to the Director of Engineering, the Transmission Manager ensures compliance with industry, safety, and FCC technical standards and FCC rules and regulations.

Job Requirements : Bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering or related field or equivalent combination of education and experience required. Three years’ related experience in broadcasting industry required. Experience in supervision, budget development and administration preferred. Proficiency in the use of spectrum analyzers, network analyzers and test equipment used in testing and monitoring of digital video, digital audio and FM signals required. Must be available for on-call duty. A valid driver’s license and the ability to access remote sites using ATV or snowmobile is required. A pre-employment criminal background check is required.

Maine Public offers a competitive salary plus a comprehensive benefits package including healthcare, retirement, paid time off, dental, vision, and other supplemental benefits.

Apply for this position online with resume and cover letter by Sunday, November 19, 2023.

