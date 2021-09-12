The Transmission Technician will learn to perform routine maintenance and adjustments on television and radio broadcast transmitters, microwave transmitting and receiving equipment, digital RF transmission systems, and terminal television, radio, and remote control equipment. This position will test equipment to ensure proper operation, configure and maintain computer-based transmission systems, and provide necessary maintenance and supervision of buildings and property at transmitter sites. The Transmission Technician communicates with Master Control regarding equipment outages and may serve as Crew Chief during equipment maintenance or special project assignments.

Job Requirements : Must enjoy working outdoors and independently in all weather. Must have a strong work ethic and aptitude for learning. Two years of experience or training in maintaining electronic and electrical equipment preferred. Broadcast experience preferred. Must be available for on-call duty during nights and weekends, as assigned. A valid driver’s license and the ability to access remote sites using ATV or snowmobile is required.

Maine Public offers a competitive salary plus a comprehensive benefits package including healthcare, retirement, paid time off, dental, vision, and other supplemental benefits.

Apply online by Sunday, September 12, 2021:

https://www.applitrack.com/mainepublic/onlineapp/

Every day Maine Public connects the people of Maine and our region to each other and to the world through the open exchange of information, ideas, and cultural content.

Maine Public is a dynamic nonprofit organization with a broad reach across Maine, into New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and most of New Brunswick, Canada. Through its radio, television, educational, and Web services, Maine Public provides ideas, information and lifelong learning to a diverse public. The majority of these services are available to everyone at no charge. Hundreds of thousands of people find value in Maine Public’s services every day.

- Equal Opportunity Employer -