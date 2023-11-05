Transmission Technician - Bangor, Maine

Location: Bangor, Maine

Do you enjoy working outdoors in all types of weather? Do you have experience with (or an interest in learning) broadcasting equipment, electronics, or RF transmission systems? Maine Public is seeking a full-time broadcast/RF Transmission Technician to join our Technology team!

Based out of Bangor, Maine, the Transmission Technician will work in support of our radio, television, and digital programming and is responsible for maintaining our broadcasting equipment and transmitter facilities, including television and radio transmitters and digital RF transmission systems.

The Transmission Technician will learn to perform routine maintenance and adjustments on television and radio broadcast transmitters, microwave transmitting and receiving equipment, digital RF transmission systems, and terminal television, radio, and remote control equipment. This position will test equipment to ensure proper operation, configure and maintain computer-based transmission systems, and provide necessary maintenance and supervision of buildings and property at transmitter sites. The Transmission Technician communicates with Master Control regarding equipment outages, assists with special project assignments, and must work well both in a team environment and independently.

Job Requirements: Must enjoy working outdoors and independently in all weather. Must have a strong work ethic and aptitude for learning. Must be available for on-call duty during nights and weekends, as assigned. Two years of experience or training in maintaining electronic and electrical equipment preferred. Broadcast experience preferred. A valid driver’s license and the ability to access remote sites using ATV or snowmobile is required. A pre-employment criminal background check is required.

Maine Public offers a competitive salary plus a comprehensive benefits package including healthcare, retirement, paid time off, dental, vision, and other supplemental benefits.

Apply for this position online:

https://www.applitrack.com/mainepublic/onlineapp/

by Sunday, November 5, 2023

Every day Maine Public connects the people of Maine and our region to each other and to the world through the open exchange of information, ideas, and cultural content.

Maine Public Broadcasting is a state-wide independent public media resource, including PBS, NPR, BBC, and others, with a broad reach across Maine, into New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and most of New Brunswick, Canada. Through its radio, television, educational, and Web services, Maine Public provides ideas, information and lifelong learning to a diverse public. The majority of these services are available to everyone at no charge. Hundreds of thousands of people find value in Maine Public’s services every day.

Maine Public believes that equity, diversity, and inclusion drive our success and we welcome and encourage candidates from all identities, backgrounds, and abilities to apply. As an equal opportunity employer, we are committed to building inclusive and innovative work environments with employees who reflect our communities. Therefore, we provide employment opportunities to all qualified applicants and encourage applications from all individuals without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, veteran status, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, military status or military service record, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by applicable law. We're committed to creating a dynamic work environment that values diversity and inclusion.

Maine Public is committed to the full inclusion of all qualified individuals. As part of this commitment, Maine Public will ensure that persons with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodations. If a reasonable accommodation is needed to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and/or to receive other benefits and privileges of employment, please contact the Human Resources Department: apply@mainepublic.org, 1-800-884-1717.