Friday, June 17 to Sunday, June 19

Get Ready to Ride! Maine Public is pleased to be a sponsor of the 38th annual Trek Across Maine taking place the weekend of June 17th!

The Trek starts on Friday, June 17 and ends on Sunday, June 19. Cyclists launch from the Thomas Point Campground in Brunswick, then travel to Bates College in Lewiston, St. Joseph’s College in Standish, and return to the Thomas Point Campground. What’s ahead is 180 miles over 3 days, new friendships formed, and travelling through some of Maine’s most beautiful landscapes.

Register early to recruit your teammates and your own ride sponsors!

Maine Public members receive a 50% discount off the $40 Registration Fee using the code: mainepublicradio22 (all lower case)

Sign up HERE.

Not that adventurous? Trek Across Maine offers a Virtual Trek for those who enjoy cycling in their neighborhood at their own pace.

Visit trekacrossmaine.org to learn more about the event and how you can participate.

