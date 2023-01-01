Truth Tellers is a film about American courage. Artist and activist Robert Shetterly has painted over 265 portraits of great Americans and scratched inspiring quotes into the backgrounds of each. From the fight to remove symbols of hate to sustainability and climate activism, and from whistleblowing to the rights of indigenous people, Shetterly uses his art to explore these activists’ response to some of the most pressing issues of our time.

From contemporary activists for racial justice, Sherri Mitchell, Maulian Dana, and Rev. Lennox Yearwood, to climate activists Bill McKibben, Kelsey Juliana, and Bill Bigelow, Shetterly puts them in the context of our great civil rights leaders John Lewis, Fannie Lou Hamer and Bayard Rustin.

Truth Tellers is both a story of Shetterly’s art and activism, and a history lesson of what is required of a citizen democracy.

Produced by Richard Kane and Kane-Lewis Productions.

Learn more about this film at truthtellersfilm.com.