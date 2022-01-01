Turkey Town
Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thur., November 17 at 9:00 pm
Sat., November 19 at 2:00 pm
Thur., November 17 at 9:00 pm
Sat., November 19 at 2:00 pm
The Massachusetts wild turkey population has exploded to the point where they are encroaching on urban areas, resulting in delight and amusement for some, exasperation and fear from others. This film examines the role these wild animals play in our modern lives, and asks the question: can we coexist peacefully amid the social and environmental consequences?
Produced by Aynsley Floyd.