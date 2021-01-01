Underwriting Sales Representative – Radio, Television, Digital

Maine Public Broadcasting is seeking an individual with a passion for public radio and television to join our team as a full-time Underwriting Sales Representative. In support of our mission, this position helps develop revenue to provide the entire state of Maine (and portions of New Hampshire and Canada!) with exceptional news and information, classical and contemporary music, and entertainment.

The Underwriting Sales Representative is based out of our Portland or Lewiston office with the ability to work a hybrid/remote schedule. The Rep will be responsible for developing revenue by soliciting business, non-profit, and foundation support in the form of underwriting on radio and television as well as advertising in print and on Maine Public’s digital platforms. Maintaining relationships with current underwriters and actively engaging in developing new business through marketing and media proposals are core responsibilities for this position. Collaborating with a team of five other Underwriting Sales Representatives, this position utilizes fundraising and sales techniques in working with clients, developing proposals, and delivering effective presentations. Additional responsibilities include maintaining client records, assisting with billing, promotion, scheduling, collections, etc.

Job Requirements: Experience in development, fundraising, sales or marketing is required. Bachelor’s degree preferred, or equivalent combination of education and experience. Excellent communication and organizational skills required. Valid driver’s license is required. Hours vary as necessary for special events and activities and will occasionally include evenings and weekends. Regional travel for client meetings may be required.

The successful candidate must thrive in a professional and dynamic environment, work well both in a team environment and independently, and demonstrate an appreciation for public broadcasting.

Maine Public offers a competitive salary, commission structure, plus a comprehensive benefits package for employees including healthcare, retirement, paid time off, dental, vision, health/wellness reimbursements, and other supplemental benefits.

Apply for this position online:

https://www.applitrack.com/mainepublic/onlineapp/

Every day Maine Public connects the people of Maine and our region to each other and to the world through the open exchange of information, ideas, and cultural content.

Maine Public is a dynamic nonprofit organization with a broad reach across Maine, into New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and most of New Brunswick, Canada. Through its radio, television, educational, and Web services, Maine Public provides ideas, information and lifelong learning to a diverse public.