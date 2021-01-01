Votes for Women, The History of Women’s Suffrage Through Song

Learn of woman’s suffrage movement as you listen to Women in Harmony of Portland, Maine sing songs of suffrage, and hear of the history of the long battle for the right to vote through segments between songs narrated by Nancy Giles and illustrated by historical archival material.

This program is an exciting compilation of history and music. It provides an enjoyable contrast to more lecture-oriented programming to take the viewer on a journey to learn of the woman’s suffrage movement and be transported by the music of the era. Songs weave between compelling illustrated historical materials. Narration by Nancy Giles provides the history of voting rights for women and is visually illuminated by archival photographs and video from the National Archives, the Library of Congress, and other sources. The narration comes between songs from or about the woman’s suffrage movement recorded at the Right to Vote concert given by Women in Harmony in January of 2020. Women in Harmony is a chorus in Portland, Maine, which has a long history of presenting high quality choral music with social justice themes. With both serious and lighthearted segments, the viewer will be able to feel the emotion of the movement. The show is dedicated to the memory and work of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Produced by Barbara Cray.