Connect with Maine Public using the Maine Public VoxPop App

The Maine Public VoxPop app allows you to record and send voice messages to Maine Public — including the Maine Calling team, our daily call-in program. It also transcribes the audio. Our producers may use your voice recordings on air.

Download the Maine Public VoxPop app and share your story in broadcast quality with Maine Public:

Maine Public VoxPop logo

Maine Public VoxPop: Apps on Google Play

Maine Public VoxPop: Apple App Store

How to use VoxPop:

To respond to a question, simply jump into the app, press that red record button, and leave your message for our staff. (And be sure to turn on notifications so you never miss a question!)

We'll reach out if we need further information or have follow-up questions to your answers.

Upcoming VoxPop Questions:

  • Maine Public News Team: What are your plans for the April 8 solar eclipse in Maine?
  • Maine Calling: Share your eclipse experience for our post-eclipse show on April 10.
  • Maine Public News Team: Tell us LIVE from your car right after the eclipse on April 8, what’s the traffic like?