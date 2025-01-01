Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!

Merrill Auditorium in Portland
Two shows: June 26 and June 27
Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! Is coming to Portland, ME for two shows on June 26 and June 27!

Wait… Wait… Don’t Tell Me! is coming to Maine for two show recordings on June 26 and 27 and YOU have a chance to be in the live studio audience!

Wait, Wait… Don’t Tell Me! is NPR’s weekly hour-long quiz program. Each week on the radio you can test your knowledge against some of the best and brightest in the news and entertainment world while figuring out what’s real news and what’s made up.

Seats are going very fast! Click here to order yours!