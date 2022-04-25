Ways to Support Maine Public
Maine Public offers a number of ways to support the programs you love on radio, television and digital. The methods of giving listed below range from near to long term and offer multiple levels of support. Select the giving option that best fits you and contact the Maine Public Development Office.
Underwriting on Maine Public has the impact of a traditional media buy with the added benefit of supporting Maine's leading public media organization.
There are distinct income tax advantages of giving securities over cash, and the benefits are twofold: you will receive a deduction for the fair market value of the stock (up to 30% of your adjusted gross income), and capital gains taxes do not apply. Charitable gifts of appreciated securities make sense now more than ever.
Gifts to Maine Public are vital to the furthering the mission. The Tower Society is a special group of people that have made planned gifts to Maine Public. All planned gifts to Maine Public qualify you to become a Tower Society member, our legacy society.
A provision in a will for Maine Public allows for a substantial contribution without diminishing assets during one’s lifetime. Since bequests for Maine Public are deductible from the estate, significant tax savings are possible.
Designating Maine as the beneficiary of a retirement account such as 401k, 403(b), IRA and other retirement accounts causes the charitable gift to be deductible for income tax or estate tax purposes.
Leave a Legacy with Maine Public.
An irrevocable trust may be used to provide the donor or a loved one with a fixed annual income or an income which varies with the value of the trust. A portion of the trust qualifies for an income tax deduction. At the death of the last income beneficiary, the assets in the trust are distributed to Maine Public. This option is great for multiple charitable beneficiaries. It allows for the donor to change the named beneficiaries and change start/stop time frame.
You can increase the impact of your donation with a Corporate Matching Gift.
Corporate matching gifts are donations your employer makes on your behalf to match your charitable contributions. Employers often match dollar-for-dollar, but some companies will double or even triple the value of your gift, even for retired employees.
For more information, contact Christina Berube, cberube@mainepublic.org
Please use the search tool below to see if your company will match your donation and to access the forms, guidelines, and instructions that you need to submit a matching gift.
Maine Public's EIN Tax ID is 22-3171529
Our mailing address:
Maine Public
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240