Ways to Support Maine Public

An irrevocable trust may be used to provide the donor or a loved one with a fixed annual income or an income which varies with the value of the trust. A portion of the trust qualifies for an income tax deduction. At the death of the last income beneficiary, the assets in the trust are distributed to Maine Public. This option is great for multiple charitable beneficiaries. It allows for the donor to change the named beneficiaries and change start/stop time frame.