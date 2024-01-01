As the harmful phenomenon of Native American mascots continues to be challenged nationally, public school systems are addressing their use of Indigenous team names, icons, and imagery. We Are The Warriors is a documentary following residents of Wells, a small town in Maine, as they take on this polarizing issue after facing public allegations that Warriors football fans mocked Indigenous culture. The school district investigates the incident and forms a Mascot Advisory Committee to hear Wabanaki perspectives and consider the fate of their beloved mascot.

We Are The Warriors reveals how difficult conversations about identity and history are key to addressing Native American mascots. The film’s Co-Directors, both graduates of Wells High School, gathered interviews and insights from residents of Wells and Wabanaki people from what is now Maine, Québec, and the Canadian Maritimes. Revelations about the town’s brutal colonial history and difficult conversations about the actual impact of the intended honor were key to changing the hearts and minds of committee members.

The film highlights the evolving opinions of residents with a secondary focus on the history of the region, and after months of informed consideration, the committee votes to recommend retiring the mascot to the school board, and the policy is adopted.

Winner of the 2023 Maine International Film Festival’s Tourmaline Prize for best feature made in Maine.

This film was produced by David Camlin, Megan Grumbling and Joanna Weaver with Independent Production. Learn more at wearethewarriorsfilm.com.