On the Eastern reaches of the occupied territory now referred to as North America, the children of Koluskap call upon ancestral teachings to guide them. Revitalizing cultural practices kept from their elders, Peskotomuhkati young people lead an intergenerational process of healing through the reclamation of athasikuwi-pisun, "tattoo medicine."

“We are following our footsteps backward to reclaim parts of our culture.” —Geo Neptune

“We're the generation that's really been able to freely and openly reclaim our identities and seek those out without repercussions. It's healing to reclaim this identity.” —Brianna Smith

Weckuwapasihtit (Those Yet to Come) is part of Reciprocity Project, a co-production of Nia Tero and Upstander Project, in association with REI Co-op Studios.