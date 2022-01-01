Welcome to Maine Public’s Passport to Adventure!
All of us at Maine Public, the Maine Office of Tourism, L.L.Bean, and the Maine Turnpike Authority encourage you to explore every corner of Maine this summer!
There are sixteen counties in Maine with experiences and treasures awaiting you! We have created a special guide – Maine Public’s Passport to Adventure – for your next big adventures as you leave no stone unturned looking for amazing new experiences across this wonderful state.
We’ve included some suggestions for places to visit in each Maine county and provided a few games to play along the way. Travel safe and have fun!
You can find your copy of Maine Public’s Passport to Adventure at all the Maine Tourism Association visitor centers across the state, at every Service Plaza on the Maine Turnpike, and at each of Maine Public’s studios in Bangor, Lewiston, and Portland.
Download and print out one HERE or you can request a copy by emailing us at fun@mainepublic.org or by writing to us at: Maine Public, 323 Marginal Way, Portland, Maine, 04101.
Throughout Maine Public’s Passport to Adventure you’ll find a number of limericks based on one of our FAVORITE radio shows – Wait, Wait…Don’t Tell Me! We’ve left the last word or phrase blank on each one for you to fill in. Think you know the right endings? Choose ONE that you are 100% certain of and send it to us to be entered into a drawing for a 6-Person tent from L.L.Bean. Email your answer(s) to:
fun@mainepublic.org or by writing to us at Maine Public, 323 Marginal Way, Portland, Maine, 04101.
Have a safe and adventurous summer!