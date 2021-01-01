Whatever Works: Exploring Opiate Addiction

Filmed in Washington County, Maine in the Winter of 2016, by University of Maine at Machais Downeast Documentary Project, this is a ‘first person’ look of an epidemic affecting every neighborhood in America.

The student directors include Marc Brine, Natalie Cline, Jose Gurrola, Brennon Chipman, Carolin Moreta, Maximiliaan Peeters, Ciara Schoppee, Lorenzo Segura and Media Professor Alan Kryszak, in a personalized look of an epidemic affecting every neighborhood in America.

Through the eyes of Clinical & Faith-Based Therapists, an ER Doctor, Emergency Medical Responder, District Attorney, Lobster Fisherman, Vietnam Veteran, Chief of Police, Addiction Survivors and an incarcerated heroin dealer, the documentary explores beginnings, consequences and solutions for the national epidemic of opiated. Addiction. The YouTube link generated over 7,000 views in two months.

Professional contributions include Dr. Cathleen London (Milbridge Treatment Provider); Paul Trovarello (ARISE Addiction Recovery), Anne Leaver (UMM); Emergency Responder Lois Libby, Dr. Michael Bell (Downeast Community Hospital); Chief Pete Bickmore & District Attorney Matthew Foster (Ellsworth/Project Hope).

Individuals from Washington County tell their direct, unfiltered stories of their own struggle, their loved ones struggles and those who did not live to tell their story. Survivors include Amanda Smith, Brian Frutchey, David Cole, David Nielsen, Justin (Of his Parents’ Addiction) & ARISE Program Clients: Tristen, Erik, Kevin & Cameron.

Four 8th Grade students from Elm Street Elementary School in East Machais, also chat about what they know now and what they can expect, as they promise to watch out for each other & meet up with us in 5 years for an update.

Since opiate addiction often begins in the 13 to 18 year age range, the film includes participants from that age group, since the goal is to freely distribute the film to any and all schools interested in hearing these stories, to prevent the start of a life of addiction.