When the Chevy Breaks (How Small Towns Fix Big Problems)

A collection of stories on how Maine people solve problems, ranging from Machias, Maine taking on the world's most powerful navy, to an amputee father waiting for his son to return from Afghanistan so they can hike up Mt. Katahdin.

The Lubec Brining Shed makes an appearance, taking an unscheduled trip to Canada during a storm, as relayed in Debra Marsten's picture book.

All these stories of overcoming obstacles, big and small, are set against the spectacle of Downeast Coastal Maine, including Eastport, Jonesport, Machias and way out west Kingfield. A parade of persistent people you'll only meet here.

Produced by Alan Kryszak and students in the University of Maine at Machias Downeast Documentary Class UMaine-Machias Interdisciplinary Fine Arts Dept.