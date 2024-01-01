© 2024 Maine Public

Whitman Brook

Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thur., August 15 at 9:00 pm
Sat., August 17 at 2:00 pm
Whitman Brook opening card

Whitman Brook tells the story of a Quechee, Vermont apple orchard - a four-season meditation on time, change, loss, and renewal. This award-winning documentary offers a glimpse into a world that moves with a different cadence, where we are invited to slow down, pay attention, and recognize the extraordinary.

This film was produced by Terry Dorman and Ben Silberfarb.