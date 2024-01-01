Wicked Shorts

A series of fun shorts created by filmmakers from Maine and our region, in time for our spooky season.

Dragon Poets of Boston

Run time: 8:22

Two underemployed brothers from Boston (who happen to be working dragons) audition to read poetry on a high brow podcast.

Produced by: Gordon LePage, LePageCreatives.com

Mars Hill: Bait and Ammo

Run time: 16:24

When an arrogant insurance company CEO travels to rural Maine to investigate a hunter’s outrageous claim that aliens destroyed his barn, he becomes entangled in the Native American Algonquin legend of the Wendigo and uncovers answers he could never imagine.

Produced by Alfred Thomas Catalfo, Stemwinder Studios

Killer Spacemen From Outer Planet X

Run time: 17:00

Three space explorers search for fuel when they encounter Killer Spacemen from Outer Planet X!

Produced by Thomas and Peter Campbell

Dragon Agent-Wreckers of Boston

Run time: 8:22

Two dragon brothers from Boston, having lost their agent and frustrated with the structure of the modern entertainment industry, try using Artificial Intelligence to replace him.

Produced by: Gordon LePage, LePageCreatives.com