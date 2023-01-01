Will It Live On; Growing Up in a Small Town Jewish Community is a story of uncertainty and hope. Shot in Michigan and Haifa, the film is told from the perspective of Jonathan Levin, who grew up in Benton Harbor, Michigan and relocated to Israel 8 years ago. The documentary focuses on two families and one life-long friendship to tell the backstory of the Jewish community that once boasted three synagogues but now has one dwindling membership and a questionable future.

Produced by Keith Oppenheim and Jonathan Levin.