Winter Surfing: New England’s Best Kept Secret

Who are the people heading to the beach in a raging nor’easter? What drives them to leave the confines of a warm bed on a frigid Sunday morning? It’s not about the waves. It’s a way of life. It’s who they are. The community they create. The people they’re with. Sea smoke and sunrises. The ability to dance and play on the waves gifted by mother ocean. Epic swells, negative wind chill, windswept ocean… They’ll be out there. You are invited along for the ride.

Written, produced and directed by filmmaker, Greg Shea and GBH.