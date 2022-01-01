Women of the Earth, Hemp Sisters

Two sisters in the Hudson Valley draw on familial farming practices, using hemp to heal soil while blazing a trail in regenerative agriculture.

Each year industrial agriculture is responsible for destroying 24 billion tons of topsoil, and that destruction leads to higher greenhouse gas emissions and climate temperatures everywhere. Melany and Freya Dobson are on a mission to reverse that damage by using hemp to pull heavy metals and toxins from the ground, and replenish the 700 acre farm they work on.

Produced by Chiara Hollender.



