The early months of the year have always been a great time for comedy and the New Hampshire Theatre Project continues this tradition with Women Playing Hamlet by William Missouri Downs and directed by Blair Hundertmark. Four women play multiple roles (including Hamlet) in a show that’s been described as “rip-roaring fun for Shakespeare fans and haters alike.” As the titular character, Jessica faces a personal existential crisis when cast as the Prince of Denmark. She has numerous hilarious encounters with past actors of both genders who have made the role their own. Under all the fun, however, lies the serious question of whether or not true equity is realizable in contemporary theatre.

Women Playing Hamlet stars Amy Desrosiers, Kate Kirkwood, Courtney St. Gelais, and Jenn Towle.

Take a look HERE at an interview with director Blair Hundertmark.

With the Director: Blair Hundertmark (Women Playing Hamlet)

