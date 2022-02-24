© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
World

Maine basketball player flees Ukraine

Maine Public | By Susan Sharon
Published February 24, 2022 at 2:10 PM EST
49814801641_33c437cb8b_b.jpg
Courtesy photo
/
Troy Barnies

A Maine basketball player who has been playing professionally in the Ukraine is now safely out of the country.

Last week, Troy Barnies of Auburn said he would remain in the country, at least temporarily, after the White House urged Americans to leave. Barnies said he had received an outpouring of support from coaches, other players and fans.

But on Sunday morning, he says his agent called him and said, "It's time to go."

Barnies flew out of Odessa early Monday morning and is now with his wife in Norway, where he is watching the Russian invasion of the country unfold on television. He says while he is grateful to be out, his concern is for his friends, teammates and the people of Ukraine.

Susan Sharon
