World

Mills asks state liquor stores and restaurants to remove Russian-made spirits

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published February 28, 2022 at 3:45 PM EST
Russian Vodka
Gene J. Puskar
/
AP
This is a display of Russian Standard Vodka in a Total Wine and More store in University Park, Fla., on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.

Gov. Janet Mills today said that Maine is standing with the people of Ukraine as Russia invades the country, and she asked state liquor stores and restaurants to remove Russian-made spirits.

In a written message, Mills asked Maine residents to join in with their own support of Ukraine, and particularly for those with Ukrainian roots who are quote, "deeply worried about the safety and welfare of their loved ones right now."

Mills also called on Maine's Liquor and Lottery Commission to delist Russian-made vodka in the state. Only two Russian-made brands are sold in Maine — Russian Standard and Hammer + Sickle.

Mills said she also supported the Biden administration’s sanctions against Russia's economy.

World RussiaUkraine
Robbie Feinberg
Robbie grew up in New Hampshire, but has since written stories for radio stations from Washington, D.C., to a fishing village in Alaska. Robbie graduated from the University of Maryland and got his start in public radio at the Transom Story Workshop in Woods Hole, Massachusetts. Before arriving at Maine Public Radio, he worked in the Midwest, where he covered everything from beer to migrant labor for public radio station WMUK in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
