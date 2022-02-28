Mills asks state liquor stores and restaurants to remove Russian-made spirits

Gov. Janet Mills today said that Maine is standing with the people of Ukraine as Russia invades the country, and she asked state liquor stores and restaurants to remove Russian-made spirits.

In a written message, Mills asked Maine residents to join in with their own support of Ukraine, and particularly for those with Ukrainian roots who are quote, "deeply worried about the safety and welfare of their loved ones right now."

Mills also called on Maine's Liquor and Lottery Commission to delist Russian-made vodka in the state. Only two Russian-made brands are sold in Maine — Russian Standard and Hammer + Sickle.

Mills said she also supported the Biden administration’s sanctions against Russia's economy.