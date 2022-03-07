After hearing from Zelenskyy, Maine's senators call on Congress to provide more aid to Ukraine

U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King of Maine on Saturday participated in a video conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who urged members of Congress to provide more aid to fight the Russian invasion of his country.

In a series of tweets, Collins said Zelenskyy has shown extraordinary courage and galvanized the resistance of his people.

She and King were among 280 members of Congress who heard Zelenskyy's pleas for additional assistance, specifically help securing Soviet-era fighter jets to confront the Russian air assault, according to the Washington Post.

Collins tweeted that the U.S. should send additional anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles and other lethal weapons and that Congress should quickly pass a humanitarian and military aid package for Ukraine.

The Biden administration has proposed a $10 billion package.

Collins stopped short of recommending that the U.S. help the besieged country obtain Soviet-era fighters from NATO allies like Poland and Romania — a request that could leave those countries shorthanded if the U.S. doesn't backfill with modern aircraft.

She and King have also signed onto a bill that would ban imports of Russian oil and gas.

Collins and King sit on the Senate Intelligence Committee, which has been receiving classified briefings about the Russian invasion.