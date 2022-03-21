Collins, King urge US to do more to help Ukraine after visiting European allies

Maine senators Susan Collins and Angus King said the U.S. should send more military aid to Ukraine and accept more Ukrainian refugees amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of that country.

The comments came after Collins and King returned from Europe, where they and other senators met with military leaders and refugees in Germany and Poland over the weekend.

Speaking in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Collins said she supports sending more military aid to Ukraine and adding protections for Ukrainian refugees.

"I believe that the administration should look at means to allow Ukrainians who have family members in this country to join them, and give them Temporary Protected Status," Collins said.

Meanwhile, King said he wants the U.S. to get military aid to Ukraine as quickly as possible to bolster the Ukrainian resistance, which has proven stronger than expected.

"For the first time over the weekend, we heard people talking about winning," King said. "It wasn’t, 'Let’s hold the Russians off for a time.' Let's defeat Vladimir Putin."

President Biden will travel to Europe this week for a NATO summit.