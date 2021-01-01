Your Vote 2018 Gubernatorial Candidates

Jim Boyle, 58, of Gorham

Democrat Boyle owns Boyle Associates, an environmental consulting firm in Westbrook. He earned a bachelor's in forestry from the University of Maine in 1981. Boyle served one term in the Maine Senate, from 2012 to 2014. For more information, visit boyleforgovernor.com.

Alan Caron, 66, of Freeport

Independent Caron is the founder and CEO of Envision Maine, a nonprofit that lobbies on behalf of an “innovation" economy that has suspended operations temporarily during Caron’s campaign. Prior to that, Caron founded the nonprofit GrowSmart, an economic development advocacy group. Caron earned a master's from the Harvard Kennedy School and has not held elected office. For more information, visit http://caronforgovernor.com/.

Adam Cote, 44, of Sanford

Democrat Cote is an attorney with Drummond Woodsum. A member of the Maine Army National Guard for more than 20 years, Cote is a decorated combat veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan who also served in Bosnia. Cote is co-founder and CEO of Thermal Energy Storage of Maine. He served on the Sanford School Committee and on the board of the Midcoast Regional Development Authority. In 2008, he lost a race for Maine’s 1st District U.S. House seat to Chellie Pingree. Cote earned a bachelor's from Colby College and a law degree from the University of Maine School of Law. For more information, visit coteformaine.com.

Mark Dion, 62, of Portland

Democrat Dion was a Portland police officer who was first elected Cumberland County Sheriff in 1998 and served in that post until 2016. Dion earned a bachelor's in criminology from what is now the University of Southern Maine, a master’s degree from Antioch College, and a law degree from the University of Maine School of Law. He was elected to the Maine House in 2010, where he served three terms. In 2016, he was elected to the Maine Senate, where he continues to serve. For more information, visit dionforgovernor.com.

Jay Dresser, 62, of Bangor

Green Independent Dresser is a former banker from Bangor who was a member of both the Democratic and Republican parties before becoming an independent. In 2016, he launched a failed write-in bid as an independent candidate for Maine’s 2nd District U.S. House seat. For more information, visit mainegreens.org.

Patrick Eisenhart, 75, of Augusta

Democrat Eisenhart is a retired commander in the U.S. Coast Guard. From 1974 to 1994, he was the CEO of Countywide Home Health Agency and was a small-businessman from 1994 to 2007. He continues to lobby for the elderly and developmentally disabled and on gun safety, mental health services, veterans and human services issues. For more information, visit eisenhartforgovernor.org.

Mark Eves, 40, of North Berwick

Democrat Eves was elected to the Maine House of Representatives in 2008, where he served the maximum allowed four terms, the last two as House speaker from 2012 to 2016. Eves earned a bachelor's from the University of Louisville and a master’s from the Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary. He is a family therapist. For more information, visit markevesforme.com.

Ken Fredette, 53, of Newport

Republican Fredette is an attorney who was elected to the Maine House of Representatives in 2010, where he is currently serving his fourth term and was elected as the House Republican leader. Fredette earned a bachelor's from the University of Maine at Machias, a law degree from the University of Maine School of Law and a master’s from the Harvard Kennedy School. For more information, visit kenfredette.com.

Terry Hayes, 59, of Buckfield

Independent Hayes served four terms in the Maine House of Representatives, from 2006 to 2014, as a Democrat. In 2014, state lawmakers elected her state treasurer and was re-elected to the post in 2016. Prior to that, Hayes served on the MSAD 39 school board, from 1991 to 2004. Hayes earned a bachelor's from Bowdoin College and a master’s from Thomas College. For more information, visit hayesformaine.com.

John Jenkins, 65, of Lewiston

Independent Jenkins was mayor of Lewiston from 1994 to 1998. He served one term in the Maine Senate, from 1996 to 1998. Jenkins later went on to serve as mayor of Auburn from 2007 to 2009. He earned a bachelor's from Bates College. In 2010, Jenkins ran unsuccessfully as a write-in candidate in Maine’s gubernatorial contest. For more information, visit jenkinsforgovernor.org.

Elizabeth Marsano, 67, of Waldo

Green Independent Marsano is a retired activist who has worked at the Family Crisis Center in Portland and the Volunteer Lawyers Project. Marsano graduated from the University of Maine in Orono. For more information, visit marsanoforgovernor.com.

Garrett Mason, 32, of Lisbon Falls

Republican Mason was first elected to the Maine Senate in 2010. He is currently serving his fourth term and is now the Senate majority leader. Mason has worked for the Portland Sea Dogs, the city’s AA baseball team, and for the Lewiston MAINEiacs hockey team as a business administrator. He is currently a Realtor with Keller Williams Realty in Portland. Mason holds a bachelor's from Pensacola Christian College and did graduate work at Southern New Hampshire University and the Art Institute of Pittsburgh. For more information, visit masonformaine.com.

Mary Mayhew, 53, of South China

Republican Mayhew was a lobbyist for the Maine Hospital Association for about a decade before joining Gov. Paul LePage’s administration as a senior health policy advisor. Shortly after that, Mayhew became the LePage administration’s commissioner of the Department of Health and Human Services. She remained in that post until May 2017, when she resigned to run for governor. For more information, visit mayhewformaine.com.

Janet Mills, 70, of Farmington

Democrat Mills is Maine’s current attorney general. She was district attorney for Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties from 1980 to 1992. Mills was then elected to the Maine House of Representatives, where she served from 2002 to 2008. In 2008, Maine lawmakers elected her to serve as attorney general, the first woman to win that post. She served one term and was not re-elected after Republicans gained control of the Legislature in 2010. When Democrats regained control in 2012, she was re-elected as attorney general. In 2014, she again won the post, where she continues to serve. Mills holds a bachelor's from the University of Massachusetts and a law degree from the University of Maine School of Law. For more information, visit janetmills.com.

Shawn Moody, 58, of Gorham

Republican Moody founded Moody’s Collision Centers, a Maine chain of auto body repair shops. In 2010, he ran unsuccessfully for governor as an unenrolled candidate. Moody graduated from Gorham High School. For more information, visit shawnmoody.com.

Diane Russell, 41, of Portland

Democrat Russell served the maximum allowed four terms in the Maine House of Representatives, from 2008 to 2016. She then ran unsuccessfully for a seat in the Maine Senate. Russell works as a public relations consultant. She earned a bachelor's at the University of Southern Maine. For more information, visit diane2018.com.

Betsy Sweet, 60, of Hallowell

Democrat Sweet is a longtime lobbyist who served as director of the Maine Women’s Lobby and the Maine Commission for Women. She currently heads Moose Ridge Associates, a lobbying firm in Augusta. Sweet has not held elected office. For more information, visit sweetforgovernor.com.

Mike Thibodeau, 51, of Winterport

Republican Thibodeau is a small-businessman who co-owns Mt. Waldo Plastics, which manufactures snow shovels in Frankfort, and TB Equipment, a heavy equipment dealership in Bangor. Thibodeau served two terms in the Maine House of Representatives, from 2006 to 2010. He was then elected to the Maine Senate, where he is serving his third term, and currently serves as Senate president. He graduated from Hampden Academy. For more information, visit thibodeauforgovernor.com.