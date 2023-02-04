Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of the Zenith Ensemble presented by the Collins Center for the Arts. The Zenith Ensemble is a world-class choral and vocal group performing throughout Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. Designed to serve audiences in all areas of Northern New England, they will perform a range of choral works at the Minsky Recital Hall in Orono on Sunday, February 4 at 3:00 pm.

Maine Public Members are eligible for 15% off tickets. To take advantage of the Maine Public Member discount, please use the code Classical15.