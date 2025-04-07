Bangor Studio/Membership Department
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Commonwealth Club of California: Korean Fallout: Impeachment, Nuclear Tests, and K-Pop

Published April 7, 2025 at 11:19 AM EDT

Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Against a backdrop of political chaos in South Korea and more nuclear tests by North Korea, what might be in store for the divided peninsula in 2025? Join us for a captivating discussion with Dr. Victor Cha and Prof. Ramon Pacheco Pardo, authors of "Korea: A New History of South and North" a groundbreaking book that offers fresh insights into one of the world’s most dynamic and complex regions.

