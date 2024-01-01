How Are Maine Kids Doing Reporting Project

All young people deserve an equal chance to be healthy, happy, safe, and nurtured as they transition from adolescence to adulthood. What do young people in Maine need to be successful and reach their full potential?*

As a part of our community-based journalism, Maine Public presents a year-long series of news reports on Maine Public Radio, online and our social media platforms that highlight the benefits, and opportunities for Maine’s children. We will also shine a light on the significant challenges our young people face in an increasingly complex world - and in Maine. This series will provide connections and answer what do Maine’s kids need to navigate everyday life - and reach their full potential as they become adults.

*From Adolescence to Adulthood: A Blueprint for Helping Maine’s Youth Succeed. A JTGF Report.