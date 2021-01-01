Maine Public is EVERYWHERE this Summer and so are you!
Get out there and start exploring every corner of Maine!
This July and August, snap a selfie with a Maine Public Summer Breeze sign in the background.
Post the photo to your favorite social media platform using the hashtag:
#SummerBreezeME
Click HERE to see a list of all the Summer Breeze locations.
What is at stake aside from going to new places across Maine?
Every Summer Breeze entry is eligible for the drawing of:
One Grand Prize: TWO inflatable stand-up paddleboards compliments of L.L.Bean. Just what you really need to really explore Maine!
And that’s not all!
Visit the most Summer Breeze Selfie Station locations and be entered to win Maine Public’s Summer Breeze Excursion Prize! A Maine Public Sea Bag filled with summer fun from many of our partners. Oh, the places you’ll go!
- A Puffin Watch Cruise for two (2) and a Monhegan Island Ferry Cruise for two (2) courtesy of Hardy Boat Cruises
- $250 Gift Card to any Sherman's Maine Coast Book Shop location
- A BigMouth Retro Van Raft Float courtesy of Island Treasure Toys
- A Household Membership to Maine Audubon
- Admission for four (4) to Boothbay Railway Village
- A Now You’re Cooking Swedish dishcloth and a Now You’re Cooking stainless steel wine opener courtesy of Now You’re Cooking
- $150 CITGO Gas Card courtesy of Daigle Oil
- A 1-Year Classic Membership courtesy of AAA Northern New England
- Dean's Sweets hot fudge sauce and Maine sea salt caramel sauce courtesy of Dean's Sweets
- Six (6) 2021-2022 Maine State Park “Complimentary One Day Passes” courtesy of the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry
You can also enter the challenge by sending a note with your name and contact information to:
Summer Breeze
Maine Public
1450 Lisbon Street
Lewiston, ME 04240
Click HERE for our complete rules and regulations.
THANK YOU to our wonderful sponsors!