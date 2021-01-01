© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
Summer Breeze Selfie Challenge logo

Maine Public is EVERYWHERE this Summer and so are you!


Get out there and start exploring every corner of Maine!

This July and August, snap a selfie with a Maine Public Summer Breeze sign in the background.

Post the photo to your favorite social media platform using the hashtag:


#SummerBreezeME

Click HERE to see a list of all the Summer Breeze locations.

What is at stake aside from going to new places across Maine?

Every Summer Breeze entry is eligible for the drawing of:

One Grand Prize: TWO inflatable stand-up paddleboards compliments of L.L.Bean. Just what you really need to really explore Maine!

Two people stand-up paddle-boarding on a lake in Maine

And that’s not all!

Visit the most Summer Breeze Selfie Station locations and be entered to win Maine Public’s Summer Breeze Excursion Prize! A Maine Public Sea Bag filled with summer fun from many of our partners. Oh, the places you’ll go!

Maine Public tote bag from Sea Bags

You can also enter the challenge by sending a note with your name and contact information to:

Summer Breeze
Maine Public
1450 Lisbon Street
Lewiston, ME 04240

Click HERE for our complete rules and regulations.

