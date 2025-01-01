Did you know?

Public media is far from a luxury -- it is an essential service.

No other media source in Maine shares our mission of providing no-cost, commercial-free, local, nonprofit service to every community in Maine. Maine Public provides educational resources, local content, emergency alerts, trustworthy news, and cultural programming regardless of income or location.

The four most vital ways that Maine Public serves the state of Maine:

Childhood Education

Maine Public provides quality educational and nurturing content on both Maine Public Television and the 24/7 PBS Kids Channel at no cost to families. Maine Public provides “ready-to-learn” preschool educational content that sets children up for success.

Through television programming, online interactive games and lesson plans, and community events, Maine Public sets children – particularly in low-income areas – on a path to school and lifetime success.

Public Safety

Maine Public is the backbone of Maine’s Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) keeping Mainers informed and safe during emergencies.

Our locally targeted emergency alerts – including Amber Alerts – remain operational and reliably fact-based even when other networks fail ensuring reliable communications during crisis and disasters.

Community Connections

Maine Public is locally managed, tailoring content and services to reflect the unique needs of our Maine community.

We foster community connections that address critical local issues, verify facts, strengthen community bonds, and enrich society through programming that inspires and informs.

Trustworthy News and Information

Maine Public delivers fact-based coverage of timely topics, presenting diverse perspectives – even those that may be uncomfortable – to empower Mainers to come to their own conclusions and opinions.

Amid rising AI information and distrust, Maine Public stands as a trusted source of rigorously verified information in an uncertain world.

We are here for Maine.