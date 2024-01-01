Maine is an endlessly interesting and unique state. People who live here and those who visit are curious to learn about what makes Maine special, and how our landscapes, politics, and culture have come to be.

Welcome to Maine Explained.

Maine Explained is a YouTube-first video series from Maine Public entering its second season. Its unique brand and identity centers around contextualizing and explaining news events and topics, as well as unearthing unique facts about Maine and Maine life. Maine Explained will additionally be presented as vertical short videos on Instagram and TikTok.