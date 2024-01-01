Maine is an endlessly interesting and unique state. People who live here and those who visit are curious to learn about what makes Maine special, and how our landscapes, politics, and culture have come to be.
Welcome to Maine Explained.
Maine Explained is a YouTube-first video series from Maine Public entering its second season. Its unique brand and identity centers around contextualizing and explaining news events and topics, as well as unearthing unique facts about Maine and Maine life. Maine Explained will additionally be presented as vertical short videos on Instagram and TikTok.
Maine Explained Season One:
Six Maine Explained segments will be produced for 2024:
- How to prepare for the solar eclipse in Maine?
- What can I actually recycle, and what is wishcycling?
- How vulnerable is Maine’s coast to sea level rise?
- What’s the deal with Maine’s state flag?
- Where does the Maine accent come from, and will it survive?
- How does food waste contribute to climate change?
Maine Explained is made possible through the support of our members. Thank you!