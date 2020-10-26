-
The race between inoculations and the virus and its highly transmissible variants could be as politically consequential for Gov. Janet Mills as it is for public health.
Last week, the Mills administration announced that it was establishing an Office of Population Health Equity within the Maine CDC.
A legislative committee is considering a proposal that would allow a court to temporarily restrict a person’s access to weapons in protection from harassment cases.
The Biden administration says Maine will receive $18 million in federal funds to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates among racial and ethnic communities.
A proposal to allow online voter registration in Maine drew broad support at a hearing before the Legislature’s Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee on Monday.
Now that the state budget has been passed by the Legislature, Gov. Janet Mills says she will wait until next month to make any additional spending proposals or allocations of federal American Rescue Plan funds.
Compared to other states, Maine fares relatively well in terms of voter access and turnout. But there are several challenges, including for voters in areas of higher poverty and for residents lacking internet access.
After Democrats in the Legislature flex their majority to pass a baseline budget and avert a government shutdown, Republicans say bipartisan cooperation is lost, while some hint at reprisals. We'll break down their options.
Two of Maine’s four-member congressional delegation serve on their respective Appropriations committees and will be in the center of discussions around President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan.
The Maine Legislature is considering a measure that would require the state Bureau of Parks and Lands to develop rules around the leasing of public lands. The bill was prompted by a court ruling affecting Central Maine Power’s controversial transmission line project through western Maine.
As Democrats used their majority in the Legislature this week to pass an $8.3 billion, two-year budget, many Republican lawmakers used floor debates to decry the end of bipartisan cooperation and the silencing of their constituents.