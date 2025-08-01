School board member resigns over policy to restrict transgender girls' participation in sports

A school board member at RSU 73 in Livermore Falls is resigning following the board's vote last month to change its official Title IX policy to restrict transgender girls' participation in sports.

Bryan Riley described the vote as "unnecessary" and "reckless," and criticized the board for listening to the advice of an outside law firm rather than the district's legal counsel in making its decision.

Riley expressed his concerns through a letter read by his mother, and fellow board member, Tina Riley, Thursday.

"Fishing for a legal opinion that matches one's personal beliefs is a good way to waste taxpayer money and erode the trust that exists between faculty and the board," Riley wrote.

Community member Linda Dean also spoke out against the decision that she said is contrary to Maine state law.

"And here's the thing, we don't even have a transgender student playing sports in our school system. To my knowledge, there is one in the entire state. So what exactly is the problem being solved here?" Dean said.

Riley also cited health challenges as another reason for his decision to step down from the board.