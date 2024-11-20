Journalist Madi Smith is Maine Public's Emerging Voices Journalism Fellow this year.

Originally from Woodinville, Washington, Madi got her start in journalism working for her high school paper, The EC Insider. She graduated with a Business Management degree from The Leavey School of Business at Santa Clara University where she minored in Journalism and Political Science.

Her senior year, Madi worked as a Sports Reporter for her college paper, The Santa Clara, but got a chance to write for every section in the paper by the end of her tenure there.

Madi is a huge sports fan, especially for all her Seattle teams. She is so excited to have the opportunity to work for Maine Public and explore reporting, and life, on the other coast.

