Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Bowdoin faces antitrust lawsuit after allegedly using Early Decision admissions to increase prices

Maine Public | By Madi Smith
Published August 12, 2025 at 1:35 PM EDT
The Bowdoin College campus is nearly empty during spring break, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Brunswick, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP file
The Bowdoin College campus is nearly empty during spring break, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Brunswick, Maine.

Bowdoin is one of more than 30 colleges facing an antitrust lawsuit, filed Friday. The school allegedly used Early Decision admissions to reduce competition and increase prices.

The lawsuit says that the schools employ Early Decision to accept a substantial portion of its incoming class each year. Students accepted under the program must evaluate their offers before even applying to other institutions.

It alleges the practice violates anti-trust laws because the institutions all agree not to compete for students admitted through Early Decision. This allows them to keep prices high because one of the main factors schools compete on is price.

The plaintiffs seek unspecified monetary damages for overcharges in tuition and to bar the use of Early Decision.

The lawsuit, which is seeking class action status, was filed in Boston by current and former students at three of the named institutions who applied through the Early Decision process.

The administrators of the Common and Coalition Applications and the Consortium on Financing Higher Education, an organization that facilitates information sharing between colleges, were also named as defendants.
Tags
Education Bowdoin Collegelawsuit
Madi Smith
Journalist Madi Smith is Maine Public's Emerging Voices Journalism Fellow this year and is sponsored by support from the Abbagadassett Foundation.
See stories by Madi Smith