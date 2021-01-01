Contact Maine Public

Have a question about programming, becoming a supporter, Maine Public in the community, or any non-news related topic?

For any non-news tip communications, email our Audience Services team at comments@mainepublic.org or call them at 1-800-884-1717.

Have a news tip for the Maine Public News Department?

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? We want to hear from you. You don’t have to identify yourself, but it helps if you leave some contact information so we can reach you with follow-up questions.

Reach us by email at TellMeMore@mainepublic.org or call (207) 330-4781. You may also mail Tell Me More, Maine Public, 1450 Lisbon St., Lewiston, ME 04240.

We check this tip line regularly. Callers with promising tips may receive a call back from a Maine Public News reporter. If you want to direct a tip to a specific Maine Public reporter, visit our staff page for their contact information.

For any non-news tip communications please call our Audience Services Team at 1-800-884-1717.

Mailing addresses: