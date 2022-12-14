Climate Desk

-
The researchers say that better data on the Arctic ice melt will help them anticipate changes in the ocean ecosystem that might affect lobsters.
Several Maine conservation projects got big boosts from federal funding awarded this week by NOAA and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.
As Maine anticipates the development of offshore wind, state planners are looking for a suitable port to use as a staging area. Members of a state working group toured two possible sites in Searsport on Friday.
According to a press release, the low-carbon fuel will incorporate hydrogen from water electrolysis, and carbon derived from timber and agricultural waste.
Among those attending the United Nations climate summit in Egypt is Maine's 1st District congresswoman Chellie Pingree.
The St. Croix River once teemed with millions of migratory fish. New federal funding announced Thursday should give a boost to the recovering fish runs.
In some recent winters, the bay hasn't dipped below 32 degrees, which creates a comfortable environment for invasive green crabs.
An early November warm spell broke weather records across Maine over the weekend. Meteorologists say this is part of a climate change trend.
As sea levels rise, salt marshes in Maine are expected to migrate into adjacent uplands. An anonymous million-dollar donation announced Thursday aims to protect them as they move.
The solar farm is massive —nearly 13,000 panels in all. Generating 4.7 megawatts of power, it is projected to offset more than 60% of the City of South Portland's municipal energy needs.
When representatives from countries all over the world gather in Egypt next month to hammer out climate deals, a contingent of Mainers will be among them. The United Nations climate summit is known as the 27th Conference of the Parties, or COP27. It's where delegates and scientists will negotiate strategies for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and adapting to climate change.
A recent dieoff of clams has prompted Brunswick officials to impose a moratorium on development for a coastal portion of town.