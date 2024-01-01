The Maine Public Vehicle Drive is in full bloom! Now’s the time to weed out your old car or truck to make space for warm-weather fun!

There’s nothing groovier than donating a vehicle to Maine Public. Vehicle donations like yours help support our stations and keep the programming you love on air. Now that’s some flower power!

We’re offering a totally rad prize to one lucky person who donates a vehicle between February and April 2024. At the end of the vehicle drive, a randomly selected donor will win a $500 gift certificate to a garden center of their choice!

Click HERE to donate your vehicle to Maine Public or call 877-672-6644. We will work with you on setting up a time that is easy and convenient for you to pick up your car or truck. Once your vehicle is accepted by Maine Public your name will be put into the drawing for a chance to win the $500 gift certificate to a garden center of your choice.

Questions about Maine Public’s In Bloom Vehicle Donation Drive? Email us at rsvp@mainepublic.org OR give our Audience Services Team a call at 1-800-884-1717 and they can answer all your questions.