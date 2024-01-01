© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Down Memory Lane
Friday afternoons 2:00 - 5:00 pm
Hosted by Toby Leboutillier
Toby Leboutillier

For the past 40 years, veteran broadcaster Toby Leboutillier has taken listeners on a weekly trip back through time, spinning both the hit songs and those that "didn't quite make it" that debuted on that day in music history. In between vintage recordings, Toby also looks back on the news of the day, as reported by the Bangor Daily News.

Down Memory Lane has become a Friday afternoon tradition and a favorite of young and old alike.

40 years of "Down Memory Lane"

Listen to the Most Recent Episodes of Down Memory Lane with Toby Leboutillier and View the Playlists for Past Programs: