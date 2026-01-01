A New Year, A New Schedule!

Starting Monday January 26, Maine Public Classical debuts an updated weekly schedule! We’ve been excited to share this with you. Quite simply, there’s more to love!

For starters, our locally hosted programs that you know and love from Gale, Emily, Sarah & Heather, have fresh new titles and include new in-show musical features. You’ll still hear their fabulous music mix as before — now with easy-to-remember show titles (like Daybreak with Gale Parmelee, and Sunday Brunch with Sarah Tuttle) and with fun daily and weekly features like Breakfast with Bach, Nature Notes, Stage & Screen, and Taste This! Here’s a list of the new show titles and the in-show features within them.

Daybreak with Gale ParmeleeMon-Fri, 6:00 am – 10:00 am



With “Breakfast with Bach” at 7:00 am

The Midday Mix with Emily Duncan WilsonMon-Fri, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm



With “Nature Notes” at 11:00 am and “State of the Art” on Monday at Noon

Head Towards Home with Sarah TuttleMon-Thu, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm



With “Stage & Screen” at 5:00 pm

Daybreak Weekend with Heather McDougallSat, 7:00 am – 11:00 am



With “Poems from Here” at 9:55 am

Sunday Brunch with Sarah TuttleSun, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm



With “State of the Art” at Noon and “Taste This” at 1:00 pm

Weekend Unwind with Heather McDougallSun, 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm



With “Poems from Here” at 4:55 pm

Plus, we’ve lined up two new weekend shows for savoring top-notch chamber music artistry and exploring the classical sounds of Latin America. Sundays at 7:00 pm, we’ll bring you Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, hosted by Peabody Award winner Elliot Forrest, who is also heard on fellow classical station, WQXR, in New York City. This one-hour program features live recorded performances by the world’s leading chamber music artists on one of the world’s premiere stages — Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall. You’ll get to hear impeccable performances from groups like the Escher, Orion and Calidore quartets, along with premieres by living composers, and commentary from cellist David Finckel, one of Chamber Music Society’s Co-Artistic Directors.

On Saturdays at 6:00 pm, we’ll bring you Fiesta with host Elbio Barilari, who dives into the world of Latin American classical music. This one-hour program explores the joys and too-often hidden pleasures of six centuries of music from Mexico down to Argentina and from Chile over the ocean to Spain and Portugal. There’ll be plenty of color and dancing in the mix, with well-known 20th century names like Heitor Villa-Lobos and Baroque discoveries like Manuel Canales.Uruguayan-born host Elbio Barilari is our warm-hearted guide through this rich and lively landscape.

See the updated weekly schedule below!

(Click on the schedule image to download the linked PDF.)