The Midday Mix

Weekdays, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm


Hosted by Emily Duncan Wilson


Emily Duncan Wilson

Host Emily Duncan Wilson has a lovely variety of music to keep your day humming along, including a daily celebration of the outdoors with Nature Notes at 11:00 am. Plus, a spotlight on the Maine arts scene with State of the Art on Mondays at 12:00 pm.

You’re in good company with The Midday Mix!

Coming up on Natures Notes:

Mon 1/26 Antonin Dvorak’s In Nature’s Realm Overture

Tue 1/27 Marion Bauer’s From the Hampshire Woods

Wed 1/28 Vincent d’Indy’s Symphony on a French Mountain Air

Thu 1/29 Franz Joseph Haydn’s String Quartet No. 62 “Sunrise”

Fri 1/30 Eric Whitacre’s The Pacific Has No Memory

The Birds are Calling!

Mon 2/2 Ralph Vaughan Williams’ The Lark Ascending

Tue 2/3 Michael Abels’ Winged Creatures

Wed 2/4 Antonio Vivaldi’s Flute Concerto No. 3 “The Goldfinch”

Thu 2/5 Orlando Gibbons’ The Silver Swan

Fri 2/6 Caroline Shaw’s and the swallow