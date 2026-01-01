2026 Camden Conference

The 39th Camden Conference, Today's Middle East: Power, Politics & Players, takes place February 20 to 22 and features Vali Nasr, Professor of International Affairs and Middle East Studies at Johns Hopkins SAIS, as keynote and NPR's Meghna Chakrabarti (host of On Point) as moderator.

The Conference will examine how traditional and emerging powers are reshaping relationships and alliances across this strategically vital region—from changing dynamics between Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey, to Israel's complex regional position, to the strategic interests of global powers like the United States, China, and Russia.

Join distinguished speakers and experts as they analyze the forces driving these regional dynamics.

The Conference will be taking place at the Camden Opera House in Camden and at two additional satellite venues: the Strand Theatre in Rockland and Lunt Auditorium in Falmouth. There is also the option of online viewing.

Click here for more information and to order tickets. Maine Public members do receive a special discount. Use the code MainePublic26 at checkout.

