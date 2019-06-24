Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2026 Maine Public
Maine Public Kids Club

Welcome to the inaugural Maine Public KIDS CLUB! The KIDS CLUB focuses on literacy along with games and activities to engage, educate, and energize Maine children in the 3 to 8 age range. Educational fun is our theme!

We are starting with 200 children and hope to add more participants in the coming years. Your child’s potential participation starts off by filling out the information below. Filling out this form does not guarantee inclusion in the program. KIDS CLUB spots are available on a first come, first serve basis. There is no cost to participate in this program.

Click here to join!

Each child enrolled in the Maine Public KIDS CLUB will receive an age-appropriate KIDS CLUB BOX full of activities, a yearly birthday card in the mail, and have their first name, last initial, and birthday announced on Maine Public’s website.

If you are entered into the program and have more than one child under eight, we will send you one KIDS CLUB BOX to be shared by your children. Your family will automatically receive our upcoming Kids Club newsletter due out in the Spring.

The Maine Public Kid’s Club is made possible through the generous support of Treehouse Toys and Maine Public's viewers and listeners.