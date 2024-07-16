© 2024 Maine Public

Education and Outreach

Congratulations to our Future Driven: Youth Climate Stories contest winners! Check out there work here!

Future Driven: A Youth Climate Story Challenge

Maine is warming up. Winters are shorter. Summers are longer. And storms are growing more intense. Confronting climate change will require transformation. We'll need to be Climate Driven. What climate stories in your community can you explore and tell us about?

Life Was Everything: Love, Family, and Community After the Holocaust

Teaching Resources for The Holocaust and Stories That Matter

There are hundreds of resources for educators to develop units connected to the Holocaust, and this page brings together some of the best that have links to The U.S. and The Holocaust, the video series produced by Ken Burns, Lynn Novick, and Sarah Botstein.

Daniel Tiger on stage at a Literacy Tour event.

Daniel Tiger's Literacy Tour

In 2023, Daniel Tiger visited libraries around the state for his Grriffic Literacy Tour, presented by Maine Public. Daniel was excited to join Auburn Public Library, Lewiston Public Library, Portland Public Library, and Windham Public Library for fun, creativity, and storytimes!

The Age of Nature Student Challenge

Maine Public along with our presenting partners conducted a conversation with Maine's citizens and high school students across our state around our collective relationship with the natural world around us.