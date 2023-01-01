Teaching Resources for The Holocaust and Stories That Matter

There are hundreds of resources for educators to develop units connected to the Holocaust, and this page brings together some of the best that have links to The U.S. and The Holocaust, the video series produced by Ken Burns, Lynn Novick, and Sarah Botstein.

Part of a teaching practice around the Holocaust might include helping students find and tell stories from people who have encountered injustice, hatred, racism, inequity and some of the other obstacles that threaten life. And so we've curated some resources around that topic as well.

We are welcoming teachers to use our own film, Life was Everything: Love, Family, and Community after the Holocaust, a production created in collaboration with the PBS NewsHour Student Reporting Lab at Mid-Maine Technical Center in Waterville, Maine.

And we're glad to share our student-produced video exploring what students involved in the production learned, and why they think telling stories of people like Henry and Etta Wroebel is worthwhile.